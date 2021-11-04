NZD/USD bulls are defending daily lows near 0.7100 ahead of critical events. NFP and the RBNZ are the next major catalysts for the pair. On US dollar strength on Thursday, the New Zealand dollar has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD, AUD follow GBP lower - November 4, 2021
- NZD/USD finally finds buyers at 0.7100 as US yields slump, Nonfarm Payroll eyeds - November 4, 2021
- NZD/USD slides back to 200DMA at 0.7100 level as FX market focus shifts to NFP - November 4, 2021