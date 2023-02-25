NZD/USD attracts some buying in the vicinity of a technically significant 200-day SMA. A positive risk tone undermines the USD and lends support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Recession fears, bets for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD finds support in 0.6220s amid softer USD, bearish double top threatens - February 25, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD consolidates around 1.7100 , maintains bullish bias - February 24, 2023
- NZD/USD: All eyes are on the 0.6200 level amid sluggish price action – ANZ - February 24, 2023