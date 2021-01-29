The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session and was last seen trading around the 0.7125-20 region, just above one-week lows set earlier this Thursday. The pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD flirts with one-week lows, around 0.7125-20 region - January 29, 2021
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Rangebound Trade Signaling Investor Indecision, Impending Volatility - January 29, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD drops below 1.6900 as bullish signals weaken - January 29, 2021