A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around NZD/USD on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven USD and weighed on the perceived riskier kiwi. The US Consumer Confidence …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD flirts with session lows, around 0.7200 mark amid notable USD demand - April 27, 2021
- Outlook for NZD/USD remains positive – UOB - April 27, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Teasing a rising channel breakdown on the 1H chart - April 26, 2021