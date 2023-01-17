The NZD/USD pair gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday, though struggles to capitalize on the move beyond the 0.6400 round-figure mark. Spot prices remain confined in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD flirts with the top end of over one-week-old trading range, around 0.6400 mark - January 17, 2023
- NZD/USD snaps two-day losing streak as buyers poke 0.6400 on firmer China data - January 16, 2023
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls seek a break to test 1.1000 - January 16, 2023