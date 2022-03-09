NZD/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to the 0.6820 region. Stagflation fears, worsening Ukraine crisis underpinned the USD and capped gains. A convincing break below the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD flirts with weekly low around 0.6800 mark, focus remains on geopolitics - March 9, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Testing the demand area in a range of 0.6800-0.6810 - March 8, 2022
- NZD/USD bears are moving in on 0.68 the figure - March 8, 2022