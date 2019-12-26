The New Zealand dollar initially fell during Tuesday, but then turned around to form a bit of a hammer. The hammer is at the top of a major move higher, and recently we have seen a major breakout due …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forecast: New Zealand Dollar Likely to Go Higher - December 26, 2019
- AUD/NZD Super-Dot Suggest Move Up Above 1.0400 - December 25, 2019
- GBP/NZD: Can Support Zone Spark a Short-covering Rally? - December 25, 2019