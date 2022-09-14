The NZD/USD price crashed to the lowest level since 2020 as the US dollar index (DXY) surged. The pair dropped to a low of 0.600 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forecast: Signal Ahead of New Zealand GDP Data - September 14, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a move to the 38.2% Fibo and beyond - September 13, 2022
- FX Week Ahead – Top 5 Events: UK Jobs Report US Inflation Rate UK Inflation Rate Australia Jobs Report US Retail Sales - September 13, 2022