Also weighing on the Kiwi is a stronger U.S. Dollar and firmer U.S. Treasury yields. At 10:44 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6247, down 0.0019 or -0.30%. There are no major economic releases today, but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls hope for a recovery around the 20-MA band - November 26, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD remains weak, eyes 38.2%fib support - November 25, 2022
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD bulls need to hold above key tech level to advance - November 25, 2022