GBP/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.2800, resuming its recent uptrend toward 14-month highs. Broad-based US Dollar recovery combined with a cautious market mood is capping the further upside in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Forecasting a mild appreciation over 2023, but it is a close call – ANZ - June 19, 2023
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: GBP Rises Against NZD Despite UK Recession Fears - June 19, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rising wedge lures Kiwi bears, 0.6200 in the spotlight - June 19, 2023