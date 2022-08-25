The NZD/USD price drifted upwards even after the relatively weak New Zealand retail sales data. The exchange rate rose to a high of 0.6227 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Signal as a Small Double-Bottom Forms - August 25, 2022
- NZD/USD: Further range bound trade seems on the cards – UOB - August 25, 2022
- NZD/USD faces delicate hurdles around 0.6230, upside remains favored ahead of Jackson Hole - August 25, 2022