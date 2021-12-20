NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – .6702 Main Bottom Potential Trigger Point for Acceleration into .6589

The Westpac-McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index fell to 99.1 from 102.7 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists. Many households have reported that …
