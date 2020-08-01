The Kiwi formed a potentially bearish closing price reversal top. A confirmation of this chart pattern on money could shift momentum to the downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Bearish Tone Could Develop on Sustained Move Under .6666 - August 1, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls again struggle to keep gains above 0.67 - July 31, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with session low, holds above 1-month old ascending trend-line - July 31, 2020