The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at .6655.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Bearish Under .6655, Bullish Over .6689; Choppy in Between - November 3, 2020
- NZD/USD shrugs off China Caixin Services PMI as risks dwindle on election updates - November 3, 2020
- NZD/USD: Wobbles around 0.6700 on mixed New Zealand Q3 employment data - November 3, 2020