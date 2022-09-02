At 05:34 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6230, down 0.0027 or -0.43%. The selling started this week when China released weak economic data and lowered its benchmark interest rate. This broke the Yuan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Break Through .6212 Main Bottom Puts .6061 on Radar - September 2, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Slides below 0.6100 inside bearish channel - September 1, 2022
- NZD/USD Threatens Yearly Low After Failing to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA - September 1, 2022