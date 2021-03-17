This number represents a dramatic drop from the previously reported 14.0% gain. At 24:19 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .7240, up 0.0001 or +0.01%. 75% of retail CFD investors lose money Late Wednesday, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Bullish GDP Report Could Fuel Surge into .7282 to .7325
This number represents a dramatic drop from the previously reported 14.0% gain. At 24:19 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .7240, up 0.0001 or +0.01%. 75% of retail CFD investors lose money Late Wednesday, …