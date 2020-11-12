The direction of the NZD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to yesterday’s close at .6883.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Close Under .6883 Forms Closing Price Reversal Top - November 12, 2020
- NZD/USD breaking up 0.6900 as markets presume steady RBNZ for longer - November 11, 2020
- AUD/NZD drops to seven-month low as RBNZ’s Hawkesby, China rock the boat - November 11, 2020