Based on Thursday’s price action and the close at .6128, the direction of the NZD/USD on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to yesterday’s low at .6107.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD bears taking control with eyes on a mean reversion - April 30, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Closing Price Reversal Top Signals Shift in Short-Term Momentum - April 30, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Soars - April 30, 2020