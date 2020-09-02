Based on the early price action, the direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to Tuesday’s close at .6760.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Could Be Setting Up for Potentially Bearish Closing Price Reversal Top - September 2, 2020
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD tests 200W MA at 0.6786, kiwi buoyed after RBNZ Orr’s comments - September 2, 2020
- NZD/USD hits 14-month high as RBNZ says not concerned about the exchange rate - September 1, 2020