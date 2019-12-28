On Friday, the NZD/USD settled at .6704, up 0.0033 or +0.49%. The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. The uptrend was reaffirmed earlier this week when buyers took out the last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Downtrending Gann Angle at .6722 Last Potential Resistance Before .6791 Main Top - December 28, 2019
- AUD/NZD: Double Bottom may push the price upside - December 27, 2019
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi takes full advantage of the USD weakness - December 27, 2019