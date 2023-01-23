Downbeat U.S. economic data as well as predictions calling for a relatively small 25-basis point rate hike by the Fed is supporting the NZD/USD.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Early Gains Driven by Weaker US Dollar - January 22, 2023
- NZD/USD marches toward 0.6500 with eyes on New Zealand inflation, US Q4 GDP - January 22, 2023
- Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD - January 22, 2023