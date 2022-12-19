On Friday, the NZD/USD settled at .6379, up 0.0037 or +0.58%. Nearly a month ago, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates by 75 basis points to a near 14-year high of 4.25% and flagged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Firms as RBNZ Rate Hike Expectations Offset Fed’s Hawkish Comments - December 18, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fades recovery moves below 0.6400 as 50-SMA probes bulls - December 18, 2022
- NZD/USD bulls move in at the start of the week but bears are lurking - December 18, 2022