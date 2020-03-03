The kiwi was also boosted against the U.S. Dollar in response to increasing bets on a Fed rate cut later this month. At 05:05 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6266, up 0.0005 or +0.08%. After hitting a …
NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Holding Above .6264 Could Trigger Near-Term Rally into .6340
The kiwi was also boosted against the U.S. Dollar in response to increasing bets on a Fed rate cut later this month. At 05:05 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6266, up 0.0005 or +0.08%. After hitting a …