The New Zealand Dollar finished higher on Friday as a weaker-than-expected U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report helped raise the chances of a sooner-than-expected rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. As the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – In Position to Challenge Retracement Zone at .6710 to .6764
The New Zealand Dollar finished higher on Friday as a weaker-than-expected U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report helped raise the chances of a sooner-than-expected rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. As the …