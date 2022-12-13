Economists expect U.S. core inflation to ease to 6.1% in November from a year ago, compared with a rise of 6.3% the previous month.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Kiwi Steady Ahead of US Consumer Inflation Report - December 13, 2022
- NZD/USD bulls attack 0.6400 on upbeat options market signals - December 12, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to extend the bounce off 0.6370 support confluence - December 12, 2022