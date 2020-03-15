Bearish traders actually feel the rate of infection is much higher since the US is still lacking testing capabilities. On Friday, the NZD/USD settled at .6067, down 0.0027 or -0.44%. The New Zealand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Looking for Another Multi-Year Low This Week - March 15, 2020
- Basketball: Rudy Gobert makes $800k donation after coronavirus diagnosis, horrifying joke - March 14, 2020
- NZD/USD extends losses, drops to test 0.6000 - March 13, 2020