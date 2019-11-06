NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Main Trend Changes to Down on Trade Through .6333

New Zealand unemployment increased more than expected in the third quarter and employment growth slowed. At 03:48 GMT the NZD/USD is trading .6374, up 0.0001 or -0.02%. The jobless rate rose to 4.2% …
