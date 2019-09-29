NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Minor Pivot at .6302 Controlling Price Action

The New Zealand Dollar posted a second consecutive inside move on Friday while posting a slight gain for the session. The price action suggests investor indecision and impending volatility.
