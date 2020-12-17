Due to the prolonged move up in terms of price and time, the direction of the NZD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7115.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Close Over .7115 to Sustain Upside Momentum - December 16, 2020
- NZD/USD refreshes 32-month high on NZ Finance Minister’s comments - December 16, 2020
- NZ FinMin Robertson: NZD gains reflect the strength of the local economy - December 16, 2020