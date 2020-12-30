The direction of the NZD/USD into the close on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to yesterday’s close at .7150.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Needs to Close Over .7150 to Sustain Upside Momentum - December 30, 2020
- NZD/USD wavers around mid-0.7100s as US Senate jostles over $2,000 paycheck - December 29, 2020
- NZD/USD eyeing a test of annual highs at 0.7172 amid choppy, low volume trade - December 29, 2020