Today’s early buying looks a little tentative following a report that showed New Zealand manufacturing activity contracted in October.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Contracted in October - November 11, 2022
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD bulls back away from 1.9500 level after US CPI data, good to sell on rally - November 10, 2022
- NZD blasts up through 60 USc. NZ rates show a large fall yesterday, with a repeat likely today - November 10, 2022