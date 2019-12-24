NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – No Major Resistance Until July 19 Main Top at .6791

On Monday, the NZD/USD settled at .6637, up 0.0033 or +0.50%. The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. The uptrend was reaffirmed on Monday when buyers nudged through the previous main …
