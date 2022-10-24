Delayed data on GDP showed the Chinese economy grew 3.9% in the third quarter, beating forecasts of 3.5%, but retail sales disappointed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Rally Fizzles as Traders Shift Focus Back to Global Growth Concerns - October 24, 2022
- NZD/USD finds cushion around 0.5700 as Jinping’s win fades, PMIs eyed - October 24, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back from 200-SMA despite firmer China GDP - October 23, 2022
Discussion about this post