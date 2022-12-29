Prices have been hovering near a multi-month high reached on Dec. 13 for two weeks, underpinned by positive moves by China to reopen its economy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Rangebound Trade Fueled by Offsetting News from China - December 29, 2022
- NZD/USD aims to recapture 0.6350 despite China’s Covid-inspired risk-off mood - December 29, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further upside remains elusive below 0.6365 support-turned-resistance - December 28, 2022