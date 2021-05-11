GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .7263, up 0.0002 or +0.02%. Prices retreated late in the session on Monday after U.S. stocks plunged. A firm U.S. Dollar and slightly higher Treasury yields also weighed on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Reversal Top Confirmed; Weakens Under .7265, Strengthens Over .7305
GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .7263, up 0.0002 or +0.02%. Prices retreated late in the session on Monday after U.S. stocks plunged. A firm U.S. Dollar and slightly higher Treasury yields also weighed on …