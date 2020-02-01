On Friday, the NZD/USD settled at .6463, down 0.0028 or -0.43%. The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. The next potential downside target is the November 25 main bottom at .6395. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Sharply Lower Opening on Monday Will Target .6416
On Friday, the NZD/USD settled at .6463, down 0.0028 or -0.43%. The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. The next potential downside target is the November 25 main bottom at .6395. A …