Traders should prepare for volatility at that time in case there is an official announcement on what transpired at the meeting. At 17:31 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6342, up 0.0022 or +0.34%. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .6357, Weakens Under .6327 - October 11, 2019
- GBP to NZD Exchange Rate Ignores US-China Trade Hopes as it Surges on Brexit Hopes - October 11, 2019
- NZD/USD Analysis: slight upside potential likely - October 11, 2019