6340 fails to hold as support. Taking out the upper or 61.8% level at .6375 will indicate the short-covering is getting stronger. On Friday, the NZD/USD settled at .6356, up 0.0047 or +0.74%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .6375, Weakens Under .6340 - March 8, 2020
- Khabib ready to fight Mayweather but not for $600m - March 7, 2020
- NZD/USD trades at fresh two-week lows above 0.6350 ahead of NFP - March 6, 2020