NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .6632, Weakens Under .6618

The NZD/USD closed at .6635 on Friday, putting it on the strong side of the downtrending Gann angle. This is a sign that the buying may be greater than the selling at current price levels.
