The Kiwi was also pressured as investors bet fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the United States grow faster and lead the global economy’s recovery. The main trend is down …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7027, Weakens Under .6924 - April 1, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears testing bullish commitments at daily resistance - March 31, 2021
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – New Minor Top Formed at .7034; Could Weaken on Close Under .6988 Pivot - March 31, 2021