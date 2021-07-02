At 06:36 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .7031, down 0.0010 or -0.14%. Earlier in the session, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said economic activity was returning to pre-COVID-19 levels supported …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7027, Weakens Under .7009
At 06:36 GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .7031, down 0.0010 or -0.14%. Earlier in the session, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said economic activity was returning to pre-COVID-19 levels supported …