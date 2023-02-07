Looking ahead, the RBNZ holds its next policy meeting on Feb. 22 and is widely expected to lift rates by 50 basis points to 4.75%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Supported by Slightly Better Risk Sentiment - February 7, 2023
- Binance New Zealand Donates Over $250K To Support Dave Letele’s BBM Auckland Flood Relief Efforts - February 6, 2023
- Binance NZ donates over $250K to support BBM Auckland flood relief efforts - February 6, 2023