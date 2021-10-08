GMT, the NZD/USD is trading .6943, up 0.0013 or +0.19%. The Federal Reserve has said it is likely to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and then follow up with interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Sustained Move Over .6924 Could Trigger Surge into .6982-.6988 - October 7, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Regains 0.6950 on crossing fortnight-old resistance - October 7, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD attracts selling interest, vulnerable to more downside - October 7, 2021