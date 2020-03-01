On Friday, the NZD/USD settled at .6247, down 0.0060 or -0.95%. NZD/USD rallied as traders adjusted their short positions as Powell’s comment suggested the central bank could cut interest rates sooner …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Tested Levels Not Seen in Nearly 11 Years on Friday - March 1, 2020
- EUR/NZD: Key level to produce a bullish reversal for the bull - February 29, 2020
- Coronavirus and NZ’s economy: Govt faces unpleasant trade-offs - February 29, 2020