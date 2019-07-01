The New Zealand Dollar finished the week on a high note on Friday. The Forex pair has posted 10 consecutive higher closes. The main catalyst behind the rally is expectations of an interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Major Retracement Zone at .6710 to .6764 - June 30, 2019
- NZD/USD – NZ dollar slides on soft Chinese data - June 30, 2019
- FTSE EPRA Nareit New Zealand NZD Pri - June 29, 2019