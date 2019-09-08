The New Zealand Dollar finished higher on Friday, posting its sixth consecutive gain in the process. Traders haven’t turned bullish on the Kiwi, but they may have overdone it on the short side after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Minor Retracement Zone; Strengthens Over .6466, Weakens Under .6428 - September 8, 2019
- NZD down a touch after the manufacturing PMI drops into contraction for the first time in 7 years - September 7, 2019
- NZD/USD rises above 0.64 ahead of key US data - September 6, 2019