The New Zealand Dollar closed lower against the U.S. Dollar on Friday as investors continued to show almost no reaction to a number of conciliatory gestures between the United States and China that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .6357 – .6336 Will Determine Near-Term Direction - September 15, 2019
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Forecast: GBP/NZD Jumps To 16-Week High - September 15, 2019
- NZD Slid Down Due to Multiple Unfavourable Economic Release - September 14, 2019