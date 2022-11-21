The RBNZ could step-up to a 75 basis point hike given the mix of recent strong CPI and jobs numbers and rising inflation expectations.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Traders Expecting RBNZ to Deliver Big Rate Hike on Wednesday - November 21, 2022
- NZD delivers its fifth consecutive weekly rise - November 20, 2022
- FOREX-Dollar bounces as U.S. economy sends mixed signals; sterling drops - November 19, 2022