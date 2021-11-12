NZD/USD Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis. The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart, but momentum has been trending lower since the formation of the closin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under .6997, Strengthens Over .7040 - November 12, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends 100-DMA breakdown towards 0.6985 - November 11, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears seeking downside continuaiton towards 1.0280 - November 11, 2021