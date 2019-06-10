According to last week’s price action and the near in .6664, the management of this NZD/USD is very likely to be set by dealer response to the Fibonacci degree at .6633. The New Zealand Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Evaluation — Weekly Retracement Zone in .6633 to .6697 Might Have Stopped Rally - June 10, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weekly Retracement Zone at .6633 to .6697 May Have Stopped Rally - June 10, 2019
- NZD/USD slips to fresh session lows amid broad based USD recovery - June 9, 2019